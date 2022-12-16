Food handlers sensitized on good hygiene and catering practices

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a day’s capacity building training for Food Service Establishments (FSE) in the Kumasi Metropolis on good hygiene and catering practices.

Food Service Establishments are entities that prepare, package, serve, or vend food for human consumption as a business such as restaurants, satellite or catered feeding locations.

The training sought to broaden the knowledge base of the workers in the FSEs on the current codes of good hygiene practices and good catering practices to draw their attention to the regulations governing their operations and the penalties involved.

The FDA holds such trainings periodically to prevent foodborne diseases and reduce the frequent records of food contamination emanating from such facilities.

The participants were also taken through documentation and record keeping, food law, amongst other topics.

Mr John Laryea Odai-Tettey, Ashanti Regional Head of the FDA said his outfit had the mandate to ensure public health and safety by applying the appropriate laws to sanitise the food business industry.

He explained that poor sanitation, pest management, personal hygiene, training and documentations were some observations made during inspection of some FSEs which informed the need to build the capacity of players in the industry.

He advised all FSEs in the region to obtain Food Hygiene Permit certificates, saying that, operating without the permit amounted to perpetrating illegality and that, such facilities could be closed, and owners prosecuted.

Dr Abigail Attah, a Senior Regulatory Officer, noted that it was important for all the establishments to develop a mind-set of protecting public health and safety, stressing the need for FSEs to have a cordial relationship with FDA by way of obtaining permit and adhering to standard operating procedures.

She admonished the public to pay attention to hygienic and permit oriented food establishments before patronising their services to safeguard their own health and safety.

The FSEs must also have designated areas for smoking customers to use without putting the health of other customers at risk.

Ms Zainab Serwaah Acheampong, a Principal Regulatory Officer, encouraged the participants to ensure safe handling of food as key actors in the industry.

Some of the participants expressed gratitude to FDA for the training and pledged to adhere to all safety principles to safeguard public health.