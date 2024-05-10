Foot-and-mouth disease detected in Eastern Cape of South Africa

The South African Government News Agency reported on Thursday that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been detected in the country’s Eastern Cape Province.’

According to the report, the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has confirmed cases of FMD on one of the farms in the province following epidemiologic investigations by the South African National Veterinary Reference Laboratory.

This was after the animals showed clinical signs of the disease, and on May 1, the positive laboratory results confirmed the diagnosis, said the report.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and other cloven-hoofed animals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DRDAR urged farmers, livestock owners, and the people of the province to be vigilant and look for signs and symptoms of the disease in their herds.