Football Association of Ireland donates to Women’s football clubs

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has supported 126 registered Regional Women’s Division One League clubs in Ghana, with footballs to support their participation in the regional competition.

In all, each of the 126 clubs received five balls, from the FAI’s allocation from their UEFA Assist project as part of for their support for the development of the sport in Ghana.

The Women’s Division One League would be played across the 10 Regions in the country.

Mr. Jonathan Hill, Chief Executive Officer of the FAI, said the Irish FA was excited at supporting women’s football in Ghana and said they were look forward to cooperating with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the future.

“We are delighted to be working with UEFA on this excellent funding initiative to help support our friends in the Ghana FA. This funding, support directly provided by UEFA would help deliver footballing equipment to the second tier of women’s football in Ghana.



“We would like to thank UEFA for this opportunity and funding to take our expertise and knowledge to support another FA and to thank Ghana for their hospitality and look forward to working with them into the future,” said Mr. Hill.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the GFA said, “The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the Football Association of Ireland and the UEFA Assist for this kind gesture.

“This support will go a long way to develop grassroots Women’s football and to give a lot of our young girls a channel to express themselves socially through football.”

He added that Football is a great tool for social inclusion for a lot of girls at the grassroots level and the footballs provided would be of great help.