Football fans allowed back into stadiums in Argentina

Football fans are set to be allowed back into stadiums in Argentina for the first time in over a year.

The crowd will be set at 30 per cent capacity when Argentina meets Bolivia for a World Cup qualifier at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 9, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and Sports Minister Matias Lammen said on Tuesday.

By the end of September, spectators should be allowed into the stadiums for other football matches in the South American country.

“It will be a test run not only for football, but also for other major events,” said Lammen.

Only fans who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have a negative PCR test will be allowed to enter the stadiums.

In addition, distancing regulations call for three seats to remain between each occupied seat and one free row between each occupied row of seats.

Fans are asked to remain seated throughout the entire match.

It was initially unclear how these rules, which are extremely unusual for Argentine fans, are to be enforced.