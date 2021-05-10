Real Madrid and Brazil legend, World Cup winner and 3 times UEFA Champions League Winner Roberto Carlos has become the Global Ambassador for the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship (F4F) this year.

Roberto Carlos won the World Cup with the Brazilian national team in 2002. He also won the UEFA Champions League title three times (1998, 2000 and 2002) with Real Madrid as well as numerous national league championship titles. Currently, he is working as a youth coach at Real Madrid. His free kick against France on 3rd June 1997 at the Tournament of France in the 21st minute of the game has become famous.

Carlos has participated in Football for Friendship since 2019 when he took part in the key events of the programme in Madrid and awarded the winners of the Football for Friendship World Championship, Last year, he joined as the Global Ambassador for Football for Friendship for the first time to promote the value of the project. This year, Roberto Carlos will continue to support Football for Friendship and will connect with Young Participants from 211 countries and regions to share his experience as a footballer.

“I would like to wish good luck to all the participants of the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship! F4F is an exciting project that gives the young generation the opportunity to fulfil their potential and make their dreams come true. This year, Football for Friendship once again unites young players, young journalists and kids from all over the world who have a passion for sport and want to have an unforgettable experience!” said Roberto Carlos.

As Vladimir Serov, Global Director of Football for Friendship, explains, “We are delighted that, in Roberto Carlos, we have been able to secure the services of such a successful and internationally famous sportsperson as a Global Ambassador for our project. With his renown and popularity, he will contribute this year once again to getting even more, particularly young people all over the world interested in our project and motivated to join in.”

The key events of the Ninth Season of Football for Friendship will take place from 14th to 29th May 2021 in a digital format. This year, F4F will bring together boys and girls from 211 countries and regions. Young Players aged 12 to 14 years will come together in 32 Teams of Friendship to take part in the 2021 Football for Friendship eWorld Championship. The competition will be held in the F4F World, a football simulator that is available free of charge in 27 languages on MS Windows, Apple macOS, Android and iOS.

Young Journalists will report on the events of the Football for Friendship programme in the International Children’s Press Centre, and will share with their peers the Nine Values of the programme: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour.

This year, the F4F participants are all set to win another GUINESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. To date, Football for Friendship holds two GUINESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles: for the most nationalities in a football training session and for the most users in a football video hangout.

On 29th May, football experts and journalists from various countries will meet at the Football for Friendship National Ambassadors Forum in Istanbul, which will take place on the same day as the UEFA Champions League. Representatives of the football community will discuss the current challenges to the development of children’s sports and exchange their experiences. Over the years, Football for Friendship has become an important international platform for discussing relevant issues concerning children’s sport and, specifically, children’s football.