Football legends, fans pay tribute to Brazil’s Pele 

Football legends and fans all over the World have expressed sorrow following the demise of the World’s greatest footballer, Edson Arantes do Nascimento also known as “Pele”.

The three-time World Cup winner died at age 82 after suffering from a multiple organ failure at the Albert Einstein hospital in Brazil.

The former Santos man would go into the history books as the only player to win the World Cup on three occasions having featured in four editions of the World competition.

Brazilian forward, Neymar in a post said “Before Pele, 10 was just a number, I have read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence is beautiful, it is incomplete. I would say before Pele Football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all”.

“He turned Football into art, into entertainment, gave voice to the poor, Blacks and mostly gave visibility to Brazil, Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the king, He’s gone but his magic remains. Pele is forever.”

According to French International and World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, “The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, King”.

Balon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo also took to his page to express how painful for the football fraternity to lose a legend like Pele.

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal king Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.”

He described the football legend as an inspiration to millions of football lovers all over the world who would never be forgotten in the history of the Sport.

The likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Thiago Silver, and some others have all expressed their condolences having lost a legend who everyone looked up to.

The 82-year-old, who had been a household name when it comes to World Football had lived a legacy worth celebrating and would be remembered for his great achievements.