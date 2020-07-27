South African officials have voted to restart the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season on August 11.

But before the league resumes, the Nedbank Cup semi-finals between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits and Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic will be held three days earlier on Saturday, 8 August.

According to the PSL, however, the remaining 54 league matches will all be played behind closed doors in Gauteng.

The Absa Premier League was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kaizer Chiefs sits atop the table with 44 points, four-point advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand to clear.

The Amakhosi’s [Kaizer Chiefs] are chasing their first Premier League title in five season whiles the Masandawana [Sundowns] are seeking a third consecutive title.

