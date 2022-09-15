Football star Patrice Evra meets President Akufo-Addo

Former France international Patrice Evra has paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Manchester United star met with President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The 41-year-old has organised a series of trips to some selected African countries with the aim of discovering emerging football talents.

Evra is expected to engage some young football talents across the country as he looks to motivate them to greatness.

The football star previously expressed his support for discovering football talents across the continent, with this trip serving as the first step in assessing the level of football potential on the continent.

He has visited other top footballing nations in West Africa, including Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.