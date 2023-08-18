Football Teams line-up for 2023 PETFUN games

Teams wanting to win the football trophy for the 2023 Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) will need to outsmart other competitors and put in arduous training hours under the direction of a tactician.

The line-up for the football available to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk indicates that Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

The PETFUN 2023, organized by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), is slated for August 26 at the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp.

The various events include swimming, Sack race, Tug of War, Draft, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Lime and Spoon, Playing Cards, Chewing of Apple, Ludo, and Football.

Others are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, GOIL Company PLC, Engen Ghana, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and HUSS Petroleum are set for the trophy.

Others who are seriously working out at the beaches to spring up a surprise and win the sake race are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Sports Desk’s observation at the various camps shows that as the time passes quicker and faster, tension between the various teams keeps building. However, each team is convinced of one thing: their strategy for winning the trophy at the conclusion of the competition.

The barometer of PETFUN 2023 gather momentum as the day approaches with the emergence of five strong camps.

The five camps are; Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs); Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs); Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs); Tank Farms; and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk information from the camps indicates that while the OMCs aim to dominate and provide more fuel to the game, the LPGMCs aim to draw gas out of the system and choke off the other teams, through which they will ascend to triumph.

The BIDECs, on the other hand, warn the OMCs and LPGMCs that “you beat any of our teams at your own peril,” while the other teams increase their stake in the competition for bragging rights as the day draws near. Tanks Farms promises to keep quiet but believes that deeds speak louder than words.

According to information available to the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Sports Desk, some of the largest OMCs have hired season coaches and established secret training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

The exciting PETFUN 2023 events are set to take place on Saturday, August 26, from 06:15 to 17:00 at the prestigious Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp.

The goal of PETFUN, according to Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of AOMC, was to give workers, Management Teams and Board Members of the various companies a social platform to forge connections and establish better networks with other stakeholders across the board.

The games, according to Mr. Agyemang-Duah, who is also the AOMC Industry Coordinator, offers all participating companies the chance to grow their networks, lessen stress and burnout, and gain new skills.