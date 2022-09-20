Football4Girls project  launched

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), have launched the Football4Girls project to give young girls the opportunity to develop their interest in football at a young age.

The project would start from the various primary schools as an extracurricular activity.

Madam Ama Brobbey Williams, the Head of Women’s Football Development at the GFA said the initiative was to help empower girls and young women through sports.

“The philosophy is going to define what goes into the planning and training and more importantly the growth cycle of both the players and the technical team,” she said.

According to her, developing grassroots football was a way to unearth talents and give young girls the platform to develop their skills to represent Ghana at the international front.

She stated that the decision to run the Football4Girls project as an extracurricular activity was to give the students ample time to learn, in order not to interrupt their academic schedule.

Highlighting on the need to involve other parties in the project, Madam Ama Brobbey said, “Parents of these girls would be involved as they would play an important role in the program. Culturally, girls are not encouraged to be part of sports so their involvement would help us explain to them some of the benefits of this program to their kids.”

The GFA would visit some schools in the coming days having explored five primary schools in Accra.