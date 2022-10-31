Footballer Daniel Malm grabbed over defilement

A 21-year-old Footballer, who allegedly promised to provide a minor with T-shirt but ended up defiling her at Korle Gonno, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Daniel Malm, aka OJ, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Malm to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified with land title deeds.

The prosecution was ordered by the court to file disclosures within 14 days and serve the same on the accused person.

The matter has been adjourned to November 10.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, who held brief of Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant was a trader residing at Mamprobi and mother of the victim.

The prosecution said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 14 and that the accused person resided at Korle-Gonno.

It said on March 6, 2022, there was a programme dubbed: “Korle-Gonno to the World” held at Korle Gonno where the accused person promised to buy one of the programme T-Shirt for the victim.

The prosecution said Malm asked the victim to come for the T-shirt after church service.

It said at about 1400 hours same day, the victim met the accused person in the vicinity and when she asked for her T-shirt, the accused person allegedly told her to accompany him to his house for the T-shirt.

The prosecution said the victim followed Malm to his house and as soon as she entered the room, Malm allegedly locked the door and demanded sex in exchange for the shirt.

It said the accused allegedly had sex with the victim on a cloth on the floor and told her that his cousin by name Harold would bring the T-Shirt to her.

The prosecution said the said cousin came to the room later, but without the T-shirt.

It said the victim’s sister got wind of the sexual act and a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Mamprobi leading to the arrest of the accused person.