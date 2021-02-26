dpa/GNA – A group of footballers around Germany midfielder Toni Kroos are standing up against cyber mobbing in a video published on Thursday on Instagram in which they read out hate comments directed at them.

Fourteen players are present in the video from the agency Sport360, apart from Real Madrid’s Kroos the likes of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Suele, Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Cologne’s Timo Horn.

“Cyber mobbing is a problem that affects all of our society. What some people dare to do behind anonymous profiles is far below the belt, and even in an criminal area,” Kroos said.

The hate comments read out include “I hope you die in hell” directed at Kroos and “I’ll stab you” directed at Horn – among the more harmless postings.

“Hate speech is not an opinion,” the video said, and the caption added: “hate speech and cyber mobbing are a crime that much too often takes place without any consequences.”

The issue has gained momentum in several countries and social media companies have been urged to take tougher stance. State authorities are also stepping up their efforts.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said he supported the video and stated “I hope there are solutions to end cyber mobbing.”