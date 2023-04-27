Footvolley Becomes 51st Sports Association To Be Recognized By NSA

The Footvolley Association of Ghana has become the 51st sports federation to be recognized by the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The President of the federation, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed was on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 presented with a provisional certificate by the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi at his office at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He was accompanied by Secretary, Miss Samira Mensah, Organizer Ben Ghartey and Media Coordinator Sammy Heywood Okine.

The NSA was represented by its acting Technical Director Mr. Jeff Owusu Masan, acting Evaluation and Monitoring Director Mr. Hubert Mensah and Public Relations Officer Miss Rita Odei.

The NSA Boss advised the new federation to work hard to develop the sports at the grassroot level, although they have been working hard in collaboration with foreign counterparts.

He said the six months probation to qualify them for full recognition should inspire them to promote and develop the sport in at least 10 of the 16 region, especially at the community and district levels and try to work with the Regional Sports Associations.

He noted that a country like Egypt has over 100 sports federations, making the people always occupied with something to do and keeping them healthy.

The Acting Technical Director of the NSA, Mr. Jeff Owusu advised the President of Footvolley to be able to attract sponsorship and deal with a brand to promote the sport.

Mr. Mustapha Mohammed promised to use Footvolley to educate people living along the coastal areas to stop san winning and keep the beaches clean to promote tourism.