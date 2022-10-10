Footvolley Competition To Climax Hogbetsotso Festival

The Footvolley Association of Ghana in collaboration with the Volta Footvolley Association is again organizing the 4th Edition of the Hogbetsotso Footvolley Championship slated for 4th November, 2022 at Emancipation Beach, Keta, Volta Region.

The Footvolley Championship is one of the most popular activities of the Hogbetsotso festival of which this will be the four (4th) edition.

This year’s footvolley championship will host about six(6) clubs each representing a region in Ghana and two(2) additional clubs from Benin and Togo Republic respectively. Also, in attendance, a professional footvolley player from Austria will grace the accasion.

COME AND LET’S CELEBRATE THE FESTIVAL WITH FOOTVOLLEY!

Ghana Footvolley Association