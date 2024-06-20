ForAfrika Advocates for Clean Cooking Stoves to Save Lives Across Africa

Isak Pretorius, CEO of ForAfrika, Africa’s largest humanitarian organization, emphasizes that promoting clean cooking stoves over traditional open fires can significantly save lives across the continent.

This advocacy was underscored at the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, held recently in Paris.

“We are very encouraged by the IEA’s commitment to achieving universal access to clean cooking in 2024 and AfDB’s pledge to allocate 20% of its energy funding towards this goal,” Pretorius states.

In Uganda, ForAfrika has been mobilizing resources to implement clean cooking projects, such as training 1,077 households in fuel-efficient methods and building 801 stoves. Fred Mutenyo, ForAfrika’s Uganda country manager, highlights that these efforts not only conserve wood but also mitigate health risks associated with indoor air pollution.

Meanwhile, in South Sudan, ForAfrika aims to introduce improved cooking stoves to 100 households, supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Mulegeta Berhanu, ForAfrika’s food security and livelihoods manager in South Sudan, emphasizes the project’s role in reducing deforestation, carbon emissions, and health risks.

Both initiatives align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7, aimed at ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.

Mutenyo points out broader social and environmental impacts in Uganda, including deforestation and risks faced by women and girls who collect firewood. He underscores that reducing these risks not only enhances health but also empowers women economically.

Berhanu highlights the prevalence of household air pollution in South Sudan, emphasizing the urgent need for cleaner cooking solutions to protect children from respiratory diseases.

Pretorius concludes by emphasizing ForAfrika’s local approach and its commitment to addressing community challenges effectively. He welcomes the global attention to the life-saving potential of clean cooking stoves, marking a significant step toward achieving sustainable development across Africa.