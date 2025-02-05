Forbes 2025 Philanthropy Leaders Reshape Global Priorities with Record Donations

As global crises intensify—from climate disasters to healthcare inequities—a surge of billionaires and celebrities is redefining philanthropy with unprecedented financial commitments.

Forbes’ 2025 list of top philanthropists reveals a striking shift toward strategic, technology-driven giving to tackle humanity’s most urgent challenges. Leading the charge are familiar titans and rising benefactors, channelling fortunes into initiatives that blend innovation, equity, and planetary survival.

Topping the list for the third consecutive year, MacKenzie Scott shattered records with 6billioninunrestrictedgrantstograssrootsnonprofits, educational institutions, and global health advocates. ‘

The herradical trust−based approach, which bypasses bureaucratic hurdles, has empowered organisations that fight for women’s rights and climate resilience. Close behind, Elon Musk redirected 4.5 billion toward his “AI for Humanity” fund, targeting ethical artificial intelligence development for healthcare breakthroughs and climate modelling—a move critics argue balances his controversial tech ventures with legacy-building altruism.

Warren Buffett, 94, reinforced his pledge to give away 99% of his wealth, funnelling $3.2 billion to eradicating malaria and combating climate-driven food insecurity in Africa and South Asia. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan doubled on their century-long health moonshot, investing $2.9 billion in AI-powered tools to detect cancers and cure rare diseases.

Tech giants aren’t alone in this race. Jeff Bezos expanded his Earth Fund with 2.5billionforreforestationandcarboncapture,pivotingtoprotectendangeredecosystemsintheAmazonandCongoBasin.IndianindustrialistGautamAdaniemergedasasurpriseheavyweight,pledging2.3 billion to solar and wind projects, aiming to position India as a renewable energy leader. On the cultural front, Oprah Winfrey’s 1.8 billion pledge prioritised education for young women in marginalised communities. At the same time, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation allocated 1.2 billion to emergency response and maternal healthcare in crisis zones.

Perhaps the most radical giver, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, continued defying traditional philanthropy by donating another $1.5 billion—this time to ocean conservation and sustainable farming—proving that corporate profits and planetary stewardship can coexist.

This year’s giving spree underscores a broader trend: philanthropy is not just about writing checks but driving systemic change. Donors increasingly demand measurable impact, leveraging AI, grassroots partnerships, and cross-sector collaboration. Yet scepticism persists. Critics question whether tech-centric solutions overlook root causes like poverty and governance gaps or if billionaire influence skews global priorities away from democratic oversight.

“The scale of these donations is historic, but the real test is sustainability,” notes philanthropy analyst Clara Mbanefo. “Will these funds empower communities or further centralise power in the hands of a few?”

As climate disasters accelerate and global health disparities widen, the world’s wealthiest are betting big on their power to reshape the future. Whether their visions align with the needs of the vulnerable—or merely reflect their ambitions—remains the unanswered question hanging over this new golden age of giving.