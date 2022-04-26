Forbes under-30 Africa Summit held in Botswana

Hundreds of youth delegates gathered in Gaborone, the Botswanan capital, Sunday for the official opening of the first-ever Forbes under-30 summit to be held in Africa.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the summit, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana urged African youths to develop innovative technological ideas and be counted in the current digital skills dispensation.

The time has arrived for a solution-focused revolution to be innovated in Africa, bearing in mind that all the four revolutions have not emanated from the African soil, said Masisi.

“Let us lead the 5th one,” he said, noting that the youths being the change agents and future leaders, are continuously encouraged to play a leading role through various funding mechanisms from public and private sources.

Masisi said it is impressive that African youths are immersing themselves in searching and analyzing factors that could create employment and income sustainability using technology hence his government’s commitment to promoting citizen participation in economic development.

He said Botswana has embarked upon digitization as the epicenter of the national development agenda and the young people of this southern African country are being empowered through several initiatives which will go a long way in ensuring that they contribute meaningfully to its economic development.

A total of 600 delegates are attending the summit, with 200 of them from Botswana, another 200 from the rest of the African continent and the remainder from the rest of the world. The summit continued in Gaborone Monday and will then move to the tourist town of Kasane where delegates will also get a chance to experience the flora and fauna of the country. Enditem