Ford Africa Celebrates partners at Conference

Dodoma, Tanzania, April 2024 – Ford Africa held its annual Beginning of the Year Conference (BOY), hosted in South Africa, in early March. The event is designed to strengthen the company’s governance strategies and acknowledge excellence within the distributor network. Through targeted discussions and strategic planning sessions, the conference addresses key business challenges, emphasising the need for clarity in the company’s strategy and alignment with organizational goals.

In addition, the conference provides a platform to recognize outstanding achievements from the previous year – The BOY Awards. These prizes are Ford’s way of thanking its distributors for their continued efforts in ensuring Ford customers remain long-term, loyal, and satisfied.

Among this year’s winners:

Mater Auto in Madagascar was awarded the prestigious “Distributor of the Year” for the year 2023. Recognized for its exceptional customer service and commitment to innovation, Mater Auto continues to strengthen Ford’s presence in the Malagasy market.

In Tanzania, CMC Automobiles was honoured as the “2023 Runner up”, highlighting its continued commitment to maintaining excellence in all aspects of its operations and promoting the Ford brand in Tanzania.

Inter Auto in Mozambique received the award for the best after-sales performance, “2023 Best After-Sales Performance”, affirming its leadership in after-sales service and its contribution to customer satisfaction.

Malawi was also in the spotlight with CFAO Motors, celebrating 100 years of partnership with Ford and receiving the commemorative plaque “100 Years of Partnership”, a recognition of a historic collaboration marked by innovation and excellence.

Achraf El Boustani, Managing Director of Ford Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: “The awards presented at the 2024 Beginning Of the Year Conference: reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation within our distribution network. Each awarded partner has played a crucial role in our ongoing success in Northern & Sub-Saharan Africa, proving that commitment, passion, and determination are key to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the market. Distributors’ outstanding commitment and contribution to the Ford business are of paramount importance, and together, Ford and its partners aspire to deliver on the promise to become the most trusted company in the world. We are proud of our partners and look forward to the future achievements we will accomplish together”.

These awards illustrate Ford’s commitment to excellence and quality, recognizing the efforts of its partners in continuously improving services and operations. Ford Africa continues to invest in innovation and partnership to strengthen its presence and impact on the continent.