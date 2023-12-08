Ford China sets a new record for vehicle exports in 2023

Ford China has announced a historic high figure in its annual vehicle export from China to the overseas markets, surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in 2023, said the company.

This milestone comes amid a broader trend of expanding vehicle exports from China. In the first ten months of 2023, nearly 4 million vehicles were exported from the Chinese automotive market, up almost 60 percent from the same period last year. These figures position China to potentially become the world’s leading vehicle exporter in 2023.

“Reaching the milestone of 100,000 vehicle exports is the result of win-win cooperation with our Chinese partners,” said Sam Wu, President and CEO of Ford China.

Wu noted Ford’s China-designed and manufactured products have a competitive edge in international markets thanks to China’s industrial capabilities and cost advantages.

Currently, Ford China mainly targets overseas markets in regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, according to the company.