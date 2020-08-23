The Ford Motor Company (China) has started recalling 10,649 imported Lincoln MKX and 4,010 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles for possible airbag system malfunctions, according to China’s market regulator.

The recall, starting Aug. 21, involves parts of the imported Lincoln MKX manufactured between May 28, 2015 and July 30, 2018, and the imported Lincoln Nautilus manufactured between Sept. 27, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Due to insufficient clearance between the wiring harness of the front passenger seat and the seat cushion pan, the airbag system may not perform normally in some circumstances, posing safety risks, according to the statement.

The company said it would install flocking tape on the exposed edge of the seat cushion frames, and replace the defective parts free of charge. Enditem