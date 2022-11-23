Foreign Affairs hasn’t received notification from EC to Register Ghanaians abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has not received any official notification from the Electoral Commission (EC) pertaining to a planned registration of Ghanaians abroad for the 2024 general election.

Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in-charge of Administration and Finance, made the disclosure on the floor of the House in response to a question by Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwame Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi.

The MP asked the Deputy Minister whether or not Ghana’s Foreign Missions were assisting the EC to conduct the registration of Ghanaians resident abroad for participation in any forthcoming general election in 2024.

Mr Mbomba indicated that the Ministry had not received any request from the EC in respect of which assistance would be required from the Ministry.

“Mr Speaker, respectfully, my answer to the question is that my Ministry is not aware of plans of the Electoral Commission to register Ghanaians for purposes of their participation in any forthcoming general election in 2024 nor has its assistance been elicited for such and exercise,” Mr Mbomba said.

“I would, therefore, advise that the question is directed to the appropriate body which is the Electoral Commission,” he added.