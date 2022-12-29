Foreign Affairs Ministry receives support from Huawei

Management of Huawei Ghana has presented two sets of ultramodern intelligent video conferencing equipment to support the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

The presentation, which took place at the Ministry, was part of efforts to boost the ICT capacity of the Ministry and help facilitate effective remote communication between the Ministry, its stakeholders, and international organizations.

Mrs Jenny Zhou, the Director of Government and Public Affairs at Huawei Ghana, speaking during the brief ceremony, commended the Minister for continuously supporting the operations of Huawei in Ghana.

According to her, the donation of the two Huawei Idea Hubs (intelligent video conferencing equipment) was to help the Ministry and its stakeholders carry out its missions efficiently across the globe under both normal and crises.

Mrs Zhou commended the Minister for her warm reception, saying Huawei as a responsible corporate citizen was committed to working closely with the government to promote the development of its ICT infrastructure and help improve the lives of citizens.

Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration thanked Huawei for their support and generosity, indicating that the equipment which had come promptly would be put to good use as it would aid virtual meetings and make communication more convenient.

She also thanked Huawei for supporting the digital transformation agenda of the Government of Ghana since its establishment in the country.

“Huawei is very entrenched in Ghana, and we are happy you are here. Following Covid-19, it has now become the norm for many meetings to be held virtually,” she said.

The Minister said the State-of-the-art equipment, which has been donated, would help the Ministry greatly, especially for its virtual meetings and for effective interaction with its missions abroad.

“The equipment will be put to good use and handled well as this will take us a long way in ensuring that we represent Ghana and the Ministry well,” she added.