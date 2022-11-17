Foreign Affairs Ministry Says Travel Advisory On Abuja ‘Unauthorised’

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said it is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians in Abuja.

The Ministry noted that Ghanaians continue to live in “harmony” with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

A statement issued by the Ministry on the evening of Wednesday, 16 November 2022, had cautioned Ghanaians against non-essential travel to Abuja as a result of security development.

However, in a subsequent communique, the Ministry, noted that its earlier statement, was “unauthorised.”

It also regretted “any inconvenience” this advice may have “caused to the travelling public.”