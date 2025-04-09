Foreign Deportation Unlikely to Curb Ghana’s Galamsey

Ghana’s Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, declared at a meeting with top police chiefs in the Ashanti Region that any foreigner found engaging in illegal mining or fraudulent activities would face deportation.

The statement, made during the minister’s address on AsaasePa 107.3 FM, reflects a renewed government effort to combat galamsey, the term used locally to describe unlicensed mining that has long degraded the nation’s natural resources.

Security analyst Samuel Nana Appiah, Executive Director of the Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Centre, voiced serious concerns about this approach. Speaking on the political and current affairs program Atumpan, he warned that such declarations might embolden criminals. “I wish he never made such comments. I wish he doesn’t come out to speak. Some comments should not even come out in public because they embolden criminals,” Appiah said. He cautioned that the focus on deportation might not effectively address the complex networks behind illegal mining and fraud.

Appiah argued that failing to adopt a strong, coordinated strategy could inadvertently make Ghana a hub for illicit trade, money laundering, and terrorism financing. He urged a reconsideration of the government’s current policy, emphasizing that more robust and nuanced measures are needed to dismantle the criminal networks associated with galamsey. His remarks underscore the longstanding challenges the nation faces in balancing strict law enforcement with the necessity of strategic intelligence work to secure its environmental and economic future.

While authorities have periodically launched operations to curb illegal mining, the persistent presence of foreign networks adds layers of complexity to the crisis. The security analyst’s comments provide a reminder that addressing galamsey requires measures that go beyond immigration control. A thoughtful policy that targets the root causes of illegal mining, including regulatory gaps and economic incentives, may prove more effective in the long term.