Foreign investors cut outflows at Kenyan bourse in H1 as market recovers

Foreign investors’ outflows at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) declined in the first half of this year, as compared to a similar period in 2020, according to data from the market seen on Wednesday.

The decline in outflows reflects improved investor confidence in the market as east African nation’s blue chips recover from the COVID-19 disruption.

The data showed that foreign sales at the NSE stood at 5 billion shillings (about 43.6 million U.S. dollars) in the six months to June, down from 198 million dollars in the first half of 2020.

In 2020, share prices of various blue chips at the NSE slid after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, with foreigners fleeing to markets in developed economies. Enditem