Foreign investors eyes Ghana’s bauxite and aluminum industry 

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor says Ghana has huge opportunities for persons and companies looking forward to investing in the bauxite and aluminum downstream sector.

He said governments worldwide had identified aluminum as a strategic mineral to drive the energy transition effort, therefore Ghana would take advantage of her huge deposits to develop.

The Minister made the remarks at this year’s Bauxite and Alumina Conference held in Florida, USA (United States of America).

The event was to promote Ghana’s integrated bauxite and aluminum industry and to market government’s policy to drive value-addition across the value chain.

Mr Jinapor told the investment community that Ghana had resilient democratic institutions with respect for the rule of law and ready to do business.

“President Akufo-Addo’s government is building all the linkages to mining- smelting, refinery and downstream production.

“We are determined to work relentlessly to ensure that his vision comes to fruition,” Mr Jinapor said.

The Minister said in the quest to develop the aluminum industry the government established the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) by an Act of Parliament.

The decision would ensure that bauxite mined in Ghana was refined domestically to help develop the downstream industry to create jobs and transform the economy, he said.

Mr Michael Ansah, the Chief Executive of GIADEC, highlighted Ghana’s mineral resource potential and processes ongoing to utilise aluminum to drive the industrialization agenda, which in effect, help the government achieve the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

He re-affirmed GIADEC’s commitment to meeting the regulatory requirements in developing the bauxite and aluminum value chain; and safeguarding the environment for stakeholder communities and future generations.

There were other engagements with global giants in the bauxite and aluminum industry- Trafigura Investment Company Limited -with the view of attracting much-needed investment capital into the sector.

The conference was attended by diplomats, industry captains and ministers of state.