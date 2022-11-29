Foreign Minister receives letter of credence from IOM Chief of Mission

Madam Fatou Dialo Ndiaye, new Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to Ghana has presented her letter of credence to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said during the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey commended the IOM for cooperating with the Government of Ghana on migration issues over the years.

She mentioned in particular, the renovation of the Hamile and Kulungugu borders in northern Ghana and the rescue of Ghanaians in Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Foreign Minister urged the IOM to continue collaborating with Ghana as there is still work to be done on illegal migration.

She also requested the IOM to assist Ghana in providing basic skills to migrants who return to help them earn a living.

On her part, Madam Ndiaye, indicated the commitment of the IOM to address the priority needs and requests of Ghana on migration issues.

The Chief of Mission was accompanied by Mr Akwasi Awua-Ababio, the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, and other officials from the IOM.