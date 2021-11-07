Foreign Minister receives mortal remains of the late Eudora Quartey-Koranteng

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has received the mortal remains of the late Mrs Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the remains arrived on board a Turkish Airline flight TK 629 and was accompanied by officials of the Ghana Embassy in Rome, Italy.

It said a solemn ceremony, which was held upon the arrival of the remains of the late Ambassador was attended by members of her family and Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, who led officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

“The body has been handed over to the family for the necessary funeral arrangements to be made,” it said.

The sad demise of the late Mrs Quartey-Koranteng occurred at her residence in Rome, ltaly on 20th October.