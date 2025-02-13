Foreign Minister’s Consulate Fund Plan Garners Praise

The National Cross Border Women Traders Association has applauded Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s proposal to establish a Consulate Fund to support Ghanaians stranded abroad during emergencies.

At his ministerial vetting, Ablakwa outlined his vision of creating a financial safety net for citizens caught in unforeseen crises overseas—a pledge that has struck a chord with grassroots business groups.

Oscar Akaba-Norvixoxo, the National Coordinator for the association, noted that once implemented, the fund could empower Ghanaian missions by providing them with additional tools to boost trade and strengthen bilateral relations. He pointed out that many consulates and embassies are often ill-equipped to assist, leaving cross-border traders—especially women—vulnerable in times of need.

Akaba-Norvixoxo recalled a case where a small-scale trader was stranded at a border due to a delayed payment from a foreign national, highlighting the urgent need for better resources to support such citizens.

This initiative not only promises to safeguard individuals during emergencies but also aims to enhance the consulates’ capacity to promote regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. By establishing dedicated trade desks in consulates, the government could mobilize foreign revenue and further integrate Ghana’s economic interests within the ECOWAS sub-region.

The proposal comes at a time when more than ever, the importance of supporting citizens abroad is being recognized as integral to a comprehensive foreign policy strategy. It is seen as a welcome step that balances humanitarian concern with economic pragmatism, offering a dual benefit of protecting Ghanaian lives and bolstering trade relations on the global stage.