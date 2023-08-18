Foreign Ministry working to clear backlog of passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has assured the public that it is working round the clock to clear the backlog of passport applications and to also sanitise the passport application process.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Ministry said it was inviting only applicants who had emergency cases to contact the Ministry’s Client Service Unit via the email address and phone numbers with their contact details and transaction details for assistance.

Email : ipab@ mfa.gov.gh.

The mobile numbers include: 024-091-3284; 024-079-3072; 020-455-1723; 020-455-1748; 020-455-1958; 026-681-0218; 026-514-8875 and 026-935-4461.

The statement said while thanking the public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry took the opportunity to assure the public that it remained committed to delivering an enhanced passport delivery service.