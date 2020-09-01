Spain registered a 75-percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in the number of foreign tourist arrivals in July, the country’s Statistical Office (INE) said on Tuesday.

The INE’s monthly report highlights the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the key sectors of the Spanish economy.

Some 2.5 million foreign tourists visited Spain this July (compared to 9,873,000 in July 2019). While they spent slightly more time in Spain (8.1 days on average) than a year ago, their average spending fell.

According to the INE report, Spain’s tourism revenues declined by 79.48 percent compared to July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2020, tourists spent a total of 14.291 million euros (17.09 million U.S.

dollars) in Spain, 72.6 percent less than in the same period in 2019, and the total number of visitors fell from almost 48 million in 2019 to 13.34 million this year.

Tourism contributes 12 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and this sector is responsible for 11 percent of employment.

The largest number of foreign tourists (597,244) visiting Spain in July came from France. This figure was 58.4 percent lower than that registered in the same month of 2019. There were also 432,302 Germans (65.2 percent down on last year) and 377,886 tourists from Britain.

Britain is normally the biggest source market for Spain, but the decision by the British government to impose a 14-day quarantine on citizens returning from Spain after July 26 has resulted in many cancellations or early returns. Hardly any British tourists traveled to Spain in August, the INE said.