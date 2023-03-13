Foreign tourist dies in road accident in southwestern Kenya

A German tourist died and two others injured in a road accident in the world-famous Masai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya on Saturday, the police confirmed on Sunday.

“A motor vehicle was carrying three German and two Swiss nationals. It veered off the road and overturned due to a muddy road, killing one German male adult on the spot,” National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said in a statement.

One female of German nationality and one female of Swiss nationality sustained injuries and both were airlifted to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, in stable condition, Onyango said, adding that two other men of Swiss and German nationalities escaped unhurt.

The police are investigating the incident, Onyango said.

The Masai Mara National Reserve, one of Africa’s greatest wildlife reserves, is a popular destination for tourists to go on safari. Enditem