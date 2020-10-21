Fingerprints of alleged murderers of Nana Ndoli Panin III, Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom and Finance Manager of Hotfm, are being examined at the forensic laboratory, according to the Police.

Inspector John Baidoo, the prosecutor, said the fingerprints on the cutlass and bottles retrieved from the crime scene had also been added to the exhibits forwarded to the laboratory.

Inspector Baidoo said this would enable the Police to ascertain whether or not the finger prints of the two accused marched up with those on the exhibits.

According to the prosecutor, the Police had also extended its investigation to the Mampong Herbal Research Centre to authenticate the alleged medicine found in a bottle at the hotel room.

Again, Prosecution said the Police were searching for the man who booked the hotel room. Prosecution therefore prayed the Court for adjournment as investigations were underway.

Mr J.K Yeboah, defence counsel for Nana Kwame Kwakye, the 64 year spiritualist, prayed the Court to order the Police to expedite investigations into the matter.

Mr Yeboah said he had however filed a bail application for his client at the High Court for hearing on October 28.

The Court presided over Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye ordered the Police to expedite their investigations.The Kaneshie District Court further remanded the two accused persons into Police custody to reappear on November 3.

Kwame Ofori aka Ogyaba, a 29-year-old pastor of Divine Prayer Camp at Saapeman and Nana Kwame Kwakye, a 64 year old spiritualist of Asuboi in the Eastern Region, have been charged with conspiracy to commit to murder and murder.

The Court has preserved their pleas.The case of prosecution is that the complainant Daniel Abeka is the assistant manager of Bobson Hotel, Kaneshie, Accra.

Prosecution said the deceased is a 45 year old finance manager at Hotfm in Accra and also Chief of Enchi.

On October 1, this year, prosecution said at about 1300hours, the deceased who was known in private life as Peter Kwabena Antwi allegedly received a phone call from his spiritual father to meet him at Bobson Hotel at Kaneshie.

Prosecution said as a result, deceased drove his Toyota Rav 4 with registration number GE 1730-09 from the office to Takoradi Lorry station.

Prosecution said he parked the vehicle and walked to the hotel Room 16 to meet his spiritual father.

According to prosecution, on October 2, this year, at 1905 hours, the complainant found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood on a bed in Room 16 of the Hotel which was already booked down for Antwi to undertake some purification rituals.

Following the discovery of the body, Prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons, who for some time now, had been preparing purification rituals for the deceased.