Forestry Commission strikes partnership with Nigeria in forest management

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, has called for increased partnerships between forestry organisations to ensure the full implementation of policies to deal with the threats posed by climate change to national economies.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by an 11-member delegation from the Edo State Forestry Commission in Nigeria, Mr Allotey said the two countries needed to strengthen the bond between the two countries in areas of trade, climate change, forest management, new product research and export decisions to enhance socio-economic development.

The visit will allow the Edo State Forestry delegation in Ghana to study the operations of the forestry commission to enable them to establish a commission of their own to be recognized by the international community and also be accepted at conferences and be able to contribute to matters affecting forest use and management.

The delegation, led by the acting Chairman of the Edo State Forestry Commission, Edward Obiaw, will understudy the use of geographic information systems (GIS) for mapping forests, the development of forest management plans, including ecotourism, and wood tracking mechanisms.

Mr Allotey said both countries had abundant Rosewood resources that they could exploit legally through collaboration.

Mr Allotey said the two countries could use the vast landscapes as Eco-Tourists attractions to attract people to view the zoos, rivers, mountains and other hike sites to create employment for the people.

Mr Allotey said both entities could also benefit immensely from a common front in the fight against terrorists and other saboteurs who might use the forests for clandestine activities.

“We need to train our forest security men on early detection signs so that they could identify infiltrates of communities with the intent to cause trouble,” he said.

The team would be taken through Map Reading And Development, Forestry Inventory And Management Planning, Wild Life Conservation, Forest Cover Management, Eco-Tourism And Forest Development.

He said the decision to visit Ghana was because of the experiences that the Edo Forest Commission would need to pick up to have a smooth transition from the forest management committee to a commission capable of addressing the Edo States Forestry Management and conservation challenges.

Mr Obiaw said Ghana has advanced in its Forestry Plantation cover management development as well as in the Eco-Tourism sector, adding “that is why we from the Edo state are here to train the recruits who would intend help others to understand the rudiments of Forestry management.

He indicated that the modern trend in climate change and world forest management and development calls for effective management practices towards achieving the set goals of the Edo state commission.

Mr Obiaw stated that they would use the two weeks to adopt measures to change from the semi-autonomous body to be supported by the international community.

He said the trip would allow the commission to recruit and train more hands to complement its work.