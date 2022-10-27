Forestry Commission takes delivery of 70 motorbikes to fight illegal forest activities

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has handed over 70 Yamaha cross-country motorbikes to the Forestry Commission (FC) to assist in the execution of their duties in the various forest districts.

He said the government acquired the motorbikes through the Commission’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to assist Forest Range Supervisors in the various districts in Ghana in performing their duties.

It would support the transportation needs of the guards and allow them to monitor illegal activities such as galamsey and illegal logging in the deep parts of the forest reserves, which are inaccessible to vehicles.

He added that the Commission does not have the needed staff capacity to fully execute its job as such the few present need to be well equipped to ensure efficiency at work.

The Deputy Minister called for proper maintenance of the motorbikes.

Mr Sulemana Nyadia Nelson, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who received the keys to the bikes, said the motorbikes would help to support their operations.

He said the traditional forestry work is faced with new challenges such as illegal mining and illegal logging and the tools have come timely to ease their work.