Forestry Commission, UDS plant teak, mahogany trees at Nyankpala

The Forestry Commission has joined forces with the University for Development Studies, Nyankpala Campus to plant 1,111 teak and mahogany trees on one hectare of land on the University’s Campus.

The exercise, which formed part of the Green Ghana Day, saw the representative of the Northern Regional Minister, and Mr Iddrisu Musah, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission, and authorities of UDS, Nyankpala Campus amongst other dignitaries, plant the trees on the field.

Mr Fuseini Salifu Issifu, Tolon District Chief Executive, who represented the Northern Regional Minister, and read his speech during the exercise, lauded the initiative, and appealed to the citizenry to embrace it to safeguard the environment.

He urged all to desist from indiscriminate felling of trees, bush fires, and bad farming practices that had persisted over the years resulting in the heavy loss of the country’s vegetative cover and trees.

He emphasised that “Let me use this opportunity to call on every family member to plant a tree to recover what has been lost and must also nurture them to ensure they survive.”

Mr Nsiah Bempah Ahmed, Northern Regional Manager, Forestry Commission said “Government’s intention is to ensure a green Ghana. So, all of us must plant trees and take care of them to grow.”

The Green Ghana Day was held on Friday, June 09, 2023, to plant 10 million trees to help protect the environment and restore the country’s vegetative cover.