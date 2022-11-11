Forestry Commission, Wildlife Works announce New REDD+ Partnership

The Forestry Commission, Ghana and Wildlife Works, the world’s leading REDD+ project developer that delivers international carbon finance to Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and Global South governments, have announced a partnership aimed to create world-class REDD+ projects that contribute to Ghana’s ambitious emission reductions and nature conservation goals.

The announcement could see projects starting as soon as 2024. The partnership is focused on Wildlife Works and the FC, Ghana to jointly develop at least one active conservation project whilst also creating a framework between the two parties to share best practices and recommendations on high-quality REDD+ project development, and tools to assure compliance with Cancun Safeguards and the Warsaw Framework.

The FC is currently implementing REDD+ Programmes in both the High Forest and Northern Savannah zones of Ghana and has reported verified and validated Emission Reductions in its High Forest Zone Programme, which would see almost 70 per cent of benefits go to local communities.

Wildlife Works is already delivering major projects in DRC and Kenya, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and local communities – such as the Mai Ndombe REDD+ project, which protects 300,000 hectares of the Congo Basin (an area almost four times the size of NYC) from deforestation and channels millions of dollars to support sustainable development in the region.

“In line with the Ghana REDD+ Strategy, we seek strategic partnerships to scale up climate interventions and actions. This partnership, therefore, serves as a major building block in our country’s commitment to conserving some of our most important forests and biodiversity.

With their focus on working in partnership with forest communities and local communities, Wildlife Works is well-suited to partner with the Forestry Commission to apply best practices and together make recommendations to maximize the potential of the projects resulting from this partnership.” – said John Allotey, Chief Executive, Forestry Commission.

“We have been working in other parts of Africa for over 20 years applying our community-centred approach to conservation projects financed by the voluntary carbon market that deliver sustainable development investments that transform the lives of local communities and protect their natural environment.

We are excited to expand our operations to Ghana and deliver on our commitment to generating the highest quality carbon credits from emission reductions that are real, permanent, and credible,” said Mike Korchinsky, Founder and CEO of Wildlife Works

The government of Ghana has committed to reducing its emissions by a total of 64 MtCO2eq by 2030 in its latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The country is adopting policies and goals aimed at increasing the climate resilience and economic prosperity of its people and conserving its natural heritage, biodiversity, forests, and ecosystems.

During the first phase of the partnership, expected to be completed within the next three to six months, the two parties will assess opportunities for the creation of REDD+ projects, including options for carbon crediting, benefit sharing and project implementation.

The Forestry Commission, Ghana, is responsible for the regulation and utilization of forest and wildlife resources, the conservation and management of those resources and the coordination of policies related to them.

The Commission embodies the various public bodies and agencies that were individually implementing the functions of protection, management, and the regulation of forest and wildlife resources.

Wildlife Works, established in 1997, is a community-centered wildlife conservation company that implements market-based initiatives to protect the planet’s threatened wilderness and endangered wildlife. The company was founded on the premise that if we want wildlife in our world, it has to work for local communities who share their environment. Wildlife Works’ conservation projects drive direct financing to forest communities to fund their own economic development while preventing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere annually.