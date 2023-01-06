Form community task force to help curtail bushfires

Mr Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised communities in the district to form anti-bushfire committees to help curtail the annual ritual of setting fires in the area.

He said such committees would also help in educating the people on the devastating effects of bushfires to both humans and nature.

Mr Asamani, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya noted that bushfires destroyed flora, fauna, and the nutrients in the soil thereby, inhibiting the growth of food and cash crops.

He said many people lost their lives and some of their properties and investments through bushfires and called on community leaders to report recalcitrant offenders to the law enforcement agencies.

Mr Asamani said that his outfit could not deliver much on its mandate of sensitising and educating the citizenry last year due to lack funds and logistics.

“The economic crunch that hit the country does not augur well for the Commission, it prevented us from executing our constitutional mandate to the people,” the Director lamented.

He appealed to the government to release the subvention of the Commission on time to help it disseminate government policies and programmes to the people and educate them on their responsibilities to the state.

“The Commission will not relent on its efforts to carry out her constitutional mandate if it is well resourced,” he assured.

Mr Asamani called on the citizenry to help protect the peace the country was enjoying though they were facing economic challenges.

He said the country needed peace during these crucial times and added that no country could develop in an atmosphere of chaos and instability.