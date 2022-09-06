Form fisher groups – Aquaculturists in Akatsi South urged

Mr William Agbenu, Volta Regional Director of Fisheries Commission has encouraged fish farmers in Akatsi South to form fisher groups to revamp aquaculture activities within the Municipality.

He explained that their outfit does not operate within the normal political divisions, but in zones due to funding and other factors as well as saving cost and time.

Mr Agbenu made this appeal during a tour to the Municipality after a request was made by the Municipal Director of Agriculture for a stakeholder engagement meeting with aquaculturists in the area.

Mr Agbenu further urged the farmers to acquire permits from the Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Ghana Water Resources Commission as they begun to move from subsistence level of production to a commercial category.

Participants were advised to be careful about what they read and practice on the internet without approaching their technical officers before application.

The Director and his team also mentioned that, apart from supporting fishers with technical knowledge, they have regulators for ensuring safe and wholesome fish gets to consumers.

Madam Linda Akpene Eleblu, a Zonal Officer from Ho, implored fish farmers to desist from using antibiotics and other chemicals under any stage of production.

The team also introduced the ‘Aquaculture for Food and Jobs’ initiative, the government’s flagship programme which was aimed at increasing domestic fish production and generating additional jobs and employment along the aquaculture value chain for the youth.

Mr Daniel Awuku-Nyateh, a Zonal Officer, thanked Mr Charles Grunitzky, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Agriculture and his team for taking the initiative to invite them.

He assured them that aquaculture activities within the area would rise regardless of the challenges they faced.

The team was received by Mr Banini Kwadzo Dzorgbenyuie, the Municipal Coordinating Director on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive.