Formalise annual Mother’s Day celebration to honour illustrious stateswomen

The Ultimate Women Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has stressed the need to formalise the annual Mother’s Day celebration and use the occasion to honour illustrious stateswomen.

This would inspire women to climb higher in politics and actively participate in decision- making processes and governance.

The foundation seeks to encourage and motivate indigenous and vulnerable women and girls to know their worth and to empower and well-position them to contribute to the development of their communities and the larger society.

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency and the founder of the Foundation made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, to mark this year’s celebration.

The second Sunday in May every year is Mother’s Day, well-celebrated, particularly in India, to honour the existence of mothers and their significance in people’s lives.

Dr Prempeh highlighted the significant roles of women and mothers in society, regretting that despite their contributions to national development, many women and girls still went through the worst forms of human rights abuses.

She therefore called for concerted efforts towards eliminating bad traditional practices such as outmoded widowhood rites and female genital mutilation (FGM) which remained inimical to the growth and development of women and girls.

“Culture and tradition to a large extent are good because they reflect on the true identity of the people, but we can’t allow practices which abuse the human rights and dignity of women and girls to continue in society”, Dr. Prempeh indicated.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing said issues concerning women and girls must be prioritised in decision-making processes to give them a voice in society, saying until their voices were heard, the fundamental human rights and dignity of women and girls would continue to be abused.

Mothers, Dr Prempeh, a former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection explained had different roles, from being caregivers to becoming protectors, friends and mentors.

“We must therefore use the occasion to strengthen the existing bond between us and our mothers, honour, care, recognise and appreciate them,” she added.