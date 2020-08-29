Ugandan police on Thursday called for the formation of local committees to enforce the ministry of health measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 in the east African country.

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson told reporters here that the move would yield more results instead of waiting for law enforcement officers and the health ministry.

The call came after taxi operators in Entebbe, 40 km south of the capital Kampala, rounded up their colleagues who were flouting the health guidelines. Their vehicles too were impounded.

“This is a good initiative and we want to applaud them, and as the joint task force, we are calling upon all stakeholders to emulate what some of these institutions are doing,” Enanga said.

He said the local anti COVID-19 task teams can be formed in consultation with local councils and the territorial police so that they can help in local policing and enforcement of the ministry of health guidelines.

Police’s call for increased vigilance comes at a time when the country is experiencing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Ministry of Health figures issued on Thursday showed that the country as Aug. 26 had a cumulative total of 2,679 cases after 155 new cases were registered. The country has registered 1,268 recoveries and 28 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country on March 21. Enditem