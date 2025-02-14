Former AG Demands Proof of Alleged Memo in Dropped Case Against Central Bank Chief

Former Attorney General Godfred Dame has issued a direct challenge to his predecessor, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to produce a confidential memo that Ayine claims justified the abrupt dismissal of criminal charges against Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama.

The demand, made during a tense press conference in Accra on Friday, February 14, 2025, escalates a public clash over transparency in high-profile prosecutions linked to Ghana’s recent banking sector crisis.

Dame, who served as AG until last year, flatly denied the existence of any internal document recommending the termination of Asiama’s case. “Let me state for the record: To the best of my knowledge, no such memorandum exists. I do not recall receiving any such memo from the Prosecutions Division,” he asserted. “I challenge Dr. Ayine to produce this memo for public examination,” Dame added, dismissing Ayine’s claims as a “fabrication” meant to deflect scrutiny.

Ayine, who oversaw the case during his tenure as AG, defended his decision to withdraw charges against Asiama during a media briefing two days earlier. He cited a purported internal legal review that exposed “fatal flaws” in the prosecution’s evidence. “My attention was drawn to a memo from the prosecutions division advising the discontinuation of charges against Mr. Asiama,” Ayine stated on February 12. “This recommendation was central to my action.”

The dispute has intensified scrutiny of Ghana’s handling of banking sector prosecutions, which followed the collapse of several financial institutions between 2017 and 2023. Asiama, appointed central bank governor in 2025, faced allegations of regulatory negligence, though specifics of the charges remain undisclosed. Legal analysts note the unusual public feud between two top legal officials risks undermining confidence in the judiciary.

Critics argue the absence of a paper trail—if proven—could signal procedural irregularities in Ayine’s dismissal of the case. Conversely, if Ayine fails to produce the memo, his credibility as a legal arbiter may face severe backlash. “This isn’t just about paperwork,” said Kofi Abban, a constitutional law scholar in Accra. “It’s about accountability. The public deserves clarity on whether due process was followed or if political influences swayed justice.”

Neither Ayine nor representatives from the Attorney General’s office have yet responded to Dame’s challenge. With Ghana’s next general elections looming in 2028, observers warn the standoff could deepen perceptions of instability within the nation’s legal and financial institutions.

As the debate rages, one question hangs over the proceedings: Will a document materialize to resolve the conflict—or will its absence fuel further speculation? For now, Ghanaians await proof.