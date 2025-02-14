Former AG Godfred Yeboah Dame Set to Address Corruption Case Controversies

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is scheduled to speak to Ghanaians this Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:30 am at the Accra City Hotel.

His address will focus on the contentious issue of discontinuing several high-profile corruption cases by the current government.

In addition to outlining his views on the matter, Dame is expected to address allegations that memos were sent to him suggesting the case against Dr. Johnson Asiamah be dropped due to a lack of merit. This revelation has stirred debate among critics and supporters alike, questioning whether the discontinuation of such cases was influenced by factors beyond legal considerations.

The former Attorney General’s forthcoming remarks come at a time when the public is calling for greater accountability and transparency in the handling of corruption-related cases. Observers believe that his insights could provide much-needed clarity on the decision-making processes behind these controversial moves, and may signal a shift in the narrative surrounding political interference in legal matters.

As citizens and stakeholders await his address, the spotlight remains on whether these revelations will prompt meaningful reform and restore confidence in the nation’s justice system.