Former Agona East DCE assures confirmation of new President’s nominee

Mr Dennis Armah Frempong, the out-going District Chief Executive for Agona East has pledged his unflinching support to the President’s new nominee, Mrs Hanna Asamoah for the position.

He has therefore appealed to the Assembly Members in the Area to endorse the nominee as DCE for the areato continue with the development of the Area.

Mr Armah Frempong who was addressing Party executives in the Area, said he would do everything possible within his power to convince the members of the Assembly to approve the nominee to ensure continuity.

The former DCE noted that the District needed massive infrastructural development in the areas of education, health, roads, sanitation and potable water for the rural folks to improve their wellbeing.

He called for cooperation and mutual understanding between the incoming DCE, and Assembly members, saying unity and peace were vital elements to ensure peace and stability.

The former DCE expressed the hope that the nominee would be accorded the kind of cooperation and trust the Assembly Members gave him, if given the nod and called on opinion leaders, chiefs and other stakeholders in the District for their continued support.

Mr Armah Frempong, said the Agona East was one of the Districts that needed more infrastructural development projects and hoped that the new nominee if confirmed would work hard to lobby the Ministry of Roads and Highways to complete all road projects started during 2020 elections in the Area.

This, he indicated, would enable farmers to bring their farm produce to market centers to boost the economy of the Area.