Former Valencia, Inter Milan and Argentina international winger Cristian Gonzalez officially took charge of Rosario Central on Saturday following the departure of Diego Cocca.

Gonzalez was presented to Rosario Central’s squad in a ceremony at the club’s Gigante de Arroyito stadium in which players and officials were seated two meters apart to respect social distancing rules.

“This is where I grew up and where I was taught life’s lessons and how to defend these colors like a warrior,” Gonzalez said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

Gonzalez, who has not managed before at a professional level, agreed to a contract that runs until the end of 2021.

The 45-year-old began and ended his 18-year playing career at Rosario Central. In between, he was capped 56 times for Argentina and was a part of the Albiceleste team that won the gold medal at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Football in Argentina was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the 2019-20 season was called off in late April. Local authorities have not indicated when the new season will begin. Enditem

Advertisements