Former Asante Kotoko Assistant Coach David Ocloo Joins Togolese Club AS OTR Lome

David Ocloo, the former assistant coach of Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko, has made a move to Togolese side AS OTR Lome. This follows his resignation from his position at Kotoko ahead of their match against Aduana Stars.

AS OTR Lome, currently a mid-table club, is optimistic that Ocloo’s leadership will help propel them up the standings. While the specifics of his contract remain undisclosed, reports suggest that Ocloo has signed a long-term deal with the Togolese side.

Ocloo’s departure from Kotoko marks a significant shift in his coaching career as he takes on a new challenge in the Togolese league.