In a moment of celebration and camaraderie, Emmanuel Jaidyn Duah-Kuffour also known as Mr Jay, former physiotherapist of the African Club of the Century, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, took to social media to heap praises on the playing body and the technical team for their historic 3-2 victory against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr Jay expressed his heartfelt congratulations, posting on social media platform “X” to share the joyous occasion with the supporters of the Porcupine Warriors. In his message, he said, “God bless you guys for the great job done. The red blood forever.”

The physiotherapist’s congratulatory gestures adds a touch of appreciation to the team’s success highlighting the enduring connection between the players and staff even after his tenure of office. Jaidyn is on record to have served for a period of three (3) years from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2023 and apparently the most admirable by supporters to ever occupy his department and office.

Historical Super Clash Stats:

The Asante Kotoko versus Accra Hearts of Oak rivalry reached its historic 51st encounter, with the teams evenly poised at 18 wins each before today’s match. The rich history of this rivalry dates back to 1960, with a total of 51 games played. As of today, Kotoko secured their 19th win, edging ahead in the overall statistics. The tally now stands at Kotoko 19 wins, Hearts 18 wins, and 14 draws.

Background on Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak:

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak share one of the most historic football rivalries in Ghanaian football. The rivalry, known as the “Super Clash,” is deeply rooted in the country’s football culture. Both clubs have a rich history, with Asante Kotoko recognized as the African Club of the Century, and Accra Hearts of Oak boasting numerous domestic and continental successes.

Matches between these two football giants are not just sporting events; they are cultural phenomena that capture the passion and loyalty of fans nationwide. The recent thrilling 3-2 victory against Accra Hearts of Oak adds another triumphant chapter to the storied history of Asante Kotoko.

The congratulatory message from Emmanuel Jaidyn Duah-Kuffour reflects the enduring spirit and connection that transcends time for the Porcupine Warriors. “For the fast eyes only” indicates a special acknowledgment intended for the dedicated supporters within the Asante Kotoko community.