Former Ashanti Regional Minister Denies Allegations of Neglecting State Properties

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has vigorously denied allegations that he intentionally allowed the Presidential Villa and the Regional Minister’s Bungalow at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to fall into disrepair during his tenure.

The claims, made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggest that under Osei-Mensah’s leadership, these properties were left to deteriorate, becoming overrun with weeds and infested with reptiles.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 13, Osei-Mensah addressed the accusations, stating that when he took office on February 22, 2017, he inherited a series of challenges, including significant debts, deteriorating state properties, and outdated office equipment. He acknowledged the financial constraints faced by the ARCC but emphasized that he took proactive steps to stabilize the region’s operations.

“Despite limited resources, I personally financed some activities until funds became available, ensuring the continued functioning of the ARCC. The renovation of the Presidential Villa and other structures was delayed primarily due to budgetary limitations. Only a fraction of the GH¢6 million allocated for refurbishment was actually disbursed,” Osei-Mensah explained.

He categorically stated that any deterioration in the properties was never intentional, and that progress was made in areas where resources allowed. He also pointed to significant achievements during his tenure, including the replacement of obsolete office equipment, renovation of the administrative block, and the construction of new staff accommodation.

Osei-Mensah’s defense comes amid a broader political debate as the NDC seeks to hold the former minister accountable for the condition of state properties during his time in office.

Read below the former minister’s press release which aims to set the record straight:

