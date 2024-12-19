Former Asokwa Chairman Robert Asare Bediako Backs Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Initiative

Former Chairman of the Asokwa Constituency, Robert Asare Bediako, has expressed strong support for the five-member committee established by President-elect John Dramani Mahama to lead the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

In an interview with broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady, on Okay FM, Asare Bediako outlined his views on how the initiative aligns with Mahama’s broader vision for the country and its potential to combat corruption.

The ORAL initiative, which Mahama introduced, aims to identify and recover state funds and assets that may have been misappropriated. Asare Bediako praised the committee, which includes respected figures such as former Auditor-General Daniel Domelovo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

He lauded Mahama’s proactive approach, saying it demonstrates the President-elect’s commitment to restoring public trust in the government’s fight against corruption. “I believe the initiative is a great step forward. It demonstrates the President-elect’s determination to put Ghana first, and I’m confident that it will help cleanse the system,” he remarked.

Asare Bediako also spoke candidly about his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing that the initiative should not be viewed as a threat by any NPP member. “We are not here to defend corruption. Our purpose in office is to serve the people of Ghana, not to engage in any form of misconduct,” he asserted.

He further stated that if any NPP official is found guilty of wrongdoing, the party would fully support Mahama in addressing the issue, asserting that the NPP would act without prejudice. “If any NPP official is found guilty, even without the party’s knowledge, we would support Mahama in identifying that individual,” he added.

Asare Bediako believes that the initiative could ultimately strengthen the NPP in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections. He noted, “If the operation does not uncover any wrongdoing, it will prove that our party remains clean, and this will counter any negative narratives spread by the opposition.”

The ORAL committee’s mandate includes scrutinizing individuals and institutions involved in managing state resources, with the objective of recovering illicitly acquired assets. This initiative is part of Mahama’s broader strategy to introduce stringent accountability measures and restore public confidence in the public sector, a central theme of his presidential campaign.