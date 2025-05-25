Former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame Advocates Judicial Reform in Post-Tenure Address

Former Ghana Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has called for enhanced judicial accountability and transparency in his first public remarks since leaving office, urging stakeholders to address lingering concerns over political influence in legal processes.

Speaking at a legal symposium in Accra, Dame emphasized the need for structural reforms to safeguard judicial independence, reflecting on challenges faced during his tenure.

“A judiciary perceived as impartial is the bedrock of democracy,” Dame stated, referencing recent debates over alleged political bias in high-profile cases. He defended his track record, citing successes such as securing international arbitration victories without foreign counsel and advancing anti-corruption litigation. However, he acknowledged systemic issues, including delays in case resolution and resource gaps, which he argued undermine public trust.

Dame’s comments follow a contentious public feud earlier this year with senior lawyer Thaddeus Sory, who accused him of exploiting judicial processes for political gain. While Dame dismissed those allegations as “baseless,” he acknowledged that such critiques highlight broader anxieties about the legal system’s integrity. “Constructive criticism must drive improvement, not division,” he added.

The former Attorney-General also addressed Ghana’s rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), linking them to insufficient public health funding and advocating for sin tax revenues to be ring-fenced for healthcare. “Taxes on harmful products must directly combat the harm they target,” he said, echoing his earlier support for Ghana’s GH₵9.3 billion sin tax framework.

Legal analysts note Dame’s post-tenure advocacy aligns with his career-long focus on institutional accountability. His remarks come amid ongoing parliamentary debates over judicial reforms, including proposals for mandatory disclosure of judges’ asset declarations and stricter conflict-of-interest regulations.

While some critics question Dame’s neutrality given his past political role, supporters argue his insights could bridge gaps between legal practitioners and policymakers. As Ghana navigates complex legal and health challenges, Dame’s call for systemic reforms underscores the enduring interplay between governance, public trust, and equitable development.